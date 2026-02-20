Off and Running: The rise of running clubs in Delhi

In Delhi, community often begins with a shared table, a shared book, and as it turns out, with a shared run. Delhi Run Collective (DRC) is one such community that has been shaping the city’s youth-driven running culture for the past two years. Launched by Shahnil Samantara, Manraj Singh and Krishna Lohiya — bonded by a shared interest in running —their first Instagram-posted run drew 10 people.

Their Sunday runs now see close to 100 participants, mostly working professionals between 25 and 30. “A running community already existed with those preparing for marathons usually in their 40s and 50s. But younger people didn’t really have an outlet,” says Samantara. “So when ten showed up, I knew there was a need for it.”

Unlike traditional marathon groups focused on pace charts and race timings, many of these newer collectives prioritise consistency and community. Most runs take place across the city’s roads and public parks such as Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, and Deer Park.

Older groups continue to anchor the serious running ecosystem. Delhi Runners Group (DRG), founded in 2013, remains a space for both competitive marathoners and casual runners; 50 to 60 runners show up weekly. “We have people who want to race strong marathons, and those who want to run without a specific goal,” says coach Alfredo Miranda. Summer is not a deterrent.

Bhaag Club (founded in 2024) and New Delhi Road Runners (2017) are other groups. Global brands like the New Balance Run Club, Skechers Running Club, and Adidas Running Squad, are also part of the scene. The city’s race calendar is also packed—from Cognizant New Delhi Marathon scheduled for this Sunday, Pinkathon, on March 8, and the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in October 18.