Traffic goes out of gear in many areas across Delhi

NEW DELHI: With the AI Summit underway, several parts of the national capital witnessed heavy traffic congestion on Thursday, severely affecting vehicular movement across key stretches. The summit, which began on Monday, has kept traffic police on high alert as restrictions linked to security arrangements disrupted routine flow.

Major affected areas included Sunehri Bagh, Sansad Marg, Prithviraj Road, Indraprastha Park flyover, and routes leading to the airport. Commuters reported being stuck for hours due to diversions and movement curbs imposed in view of VIP security.

Traffic also slowed significantly on the Barapullah corridor, where vehicles moved at a crawl and long queues were reported. Many commuters said it took an unusually long time to cross the stretch.

Akshay Verma, an MNC employee, said navigating these routes has become increasingly difficult. “People were stranded in bumper-to-bumper traffic, waiting endlessly to move. I hope this eases soon, but traffic conditions remain the same,” he further said.

Several commuters also complained about frequent rerouting on navigation apps due to sudden road closures.