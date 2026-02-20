Two injured in Faridabad factory fire die

FARIDABAD: Two persons injured in the factory fire in the Mujesar area here have died, police said on Friday.

Abhishek Monga (37), son of factory owner Vijay Monga, and Pradeep Kumar (21), a factory worker and resident of Sanjay Colony here, had suffered nearly 50 per cent burns and succumbed during treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night, police said.

The two were among 37 people injured in the fire that broke out at Kalkaji Lubricants and Shiv Steel Company workshop on Monday when a spark landed in a drum filled with chemicals, leading to a series of explosions.

Abhishek was injured when he went inside the factory to save his father, police said.

Vijay Monga, who has been booked in connection with the incident, was also injured in the fire and is undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital.

On the orders of the district deputy commissioner, a seven-member team led by the Badhkal sub-divisional magistrate has been formed to investigate the matter, police said.

A senior police officer said the injured are being treated at various hospitals.

Two fire brigade employees, Ranveer and Bhavichand, are in critical condition.

They suffered over 50 per cent burns and are undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, the officer said.