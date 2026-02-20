Two labourers killed as soil, temporary structure caves at Delhi construction site; negligence suspected

NEW DELHI: Two labourers died after loose soil and a temporary structure allegedly came crashing on them at a construction site in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Friday, police said.

A police team inspected the spot and found evidence of loose soil and an unsafe temporary structure, indicating possible negligence at the construction site, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this connection under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Information regarding two persons being brought unconscious to SRHC Hospital, Narela, was received, after which a police team reached the hospital, police said.

The victims were identified as Ajay (25) and Ram Milan (45).