Why not move the local courts?: Delhi HC slams singer Jubin Nautiyal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned the territorial jurisdiction of singer Jubin Nautiyal’s plea seeking protection of his personality rights, while noting that he was based out of Uttarakhand.

“What is the reason for coming here? The court in Uttarakhand can’t call them (defendants) and pass directions? Are you saying Google is not available in Uttarakhand? Why Uttarakhand doesn’t have jurisdiction when you yourself are located there,” the bench asked Nautiyal’s counsel.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela made the observation while noting that some defendants in Nautiyal’s lawsuit were based in Romania and the UAE.

To this, Nautiyal’s counsel replied that the suit was filed since the Department of Technology and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology were based in Delhi.