12 misdeeds in 12 months: Congress on Rekha Gupta led-Delhi govt's first anniversary

NEW DELHI: The opposite parties slammed the Rekha Gupta government after its completion of a year in the capital. Referring to the BJP dispensation as a “triple engine government”, Delhi Pradesh Congress committee chief Devender Yadav claimed that the BJP government had committed “12 misdeeds in 12 months” and failed to provide solutions to key civic issues.

Congress also alleged that promises like monthly assistance to women and subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 remain unfulfilled, with ‘not a single rupee’ reaching beneficiaries.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also took a dig at the Rekha Gupta government. Presenting what he called a ‘report card’ of the BJP government, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that women were denied the promised `2,500 monthly assistance despite ‘Modi’s guarantee’. He further accused the government of manipulating AQI data and claimed that monitoring stations were shut or shifted to show lower readings.

Sisodia also stated that free medicines and diagnostic tests in government hospitals had been discontinued and that construction of 24 hospitals, which was started under former CM Arvind Kejriwal, had been stopped.