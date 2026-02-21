American CEO misses dinner with PM Modi as Delhi traffic chokes roads due to AI summit

NEW DELHI: Traffic across several roads of the capital came to a standstill on Friday due to the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam. The congestion reportedly caused an American CEO to miss her dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

Meanwhile, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took a light-hearted swipe at the situation a day earlier, remarking that even AI cannot fix Delhi’s traffic.

The five-day-long summit had disrupted vehicular movement in the city throughout. In a social media post, one of the attendees of the summit, Sara Hooker, said, “And yes, I was asked about being stuck in Delhi traffic and missing my invitation to the gala with Prime Minister Modi. One of the reasons to return is to look forward to future galas and culinary adventures across Delhi.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Sunak arrived late at an event where he jokingly mentioned, “AI can do many things, as we’ve heard this week, but it can’t yet fix Delhi’s traffic.”

According to police, special traffic arrangements will be in place in connection with the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

Traffic regulations will be implemented from 9 am to 8 pm due to anticipated heavy footfall and vehicular movement to ensure smooth flow and public safety. Commuters are advised to avoid affected routes wherever possible, plan journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.