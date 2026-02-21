Delhi government's first report card lauds health plans, work ethos

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led Delhi government completed one year of governance on Friday. Marking the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta released the one-year report card of her government, highlighting achievements across various sectors and stressing a focus on results over promises.

Gupta and her council of ministers took oath on February 20 last year after BJP’s landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing the media at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said the report card of her government was a fact sheet of hard work and the change brought about last year under the BJP rule that followed the philosophy of Antyodaya, or the welfare of the last person.

She said, “During its first cabinet meeting, the government decided to implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme that have benefited 30,000 citizens so far.”

The government was also committed to the welfare of the poor and slum-dwellers, she stated, and further said that Rs 700 crore was set aside in the budget for development of JJ clusters.

“We have changed the work culture of Delhi; the previous government used to make a lot of noise. We have worked on all sectors. The Ayushman Yojna decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting. Around 30,000 people have benefited from this scheme till now,” she said.

“In a departure from the chaos and neglect earlier, our government worked 365 days a year to ensure that Delhi receives better administration.