Delhi HC orders Kuldeep Sengar’s brother Jaideep to surrender; rejects bail extension plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar’s brother, Jaideep, to surrender before jail authorities. He was convicted in the custodial death case of the survivor’s father.

“You surrender, and then we will see,” the bench said, rejecting his plea for an extension of interim bail on account of his health.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja noted that the interim bail granted to Jaideep, 50, in July 2024 was last extended in April 2025, and since then, no order of any further extension or suspension of his 10-year sentence has been passed by the court.

“Although there is no extension of the interim suspension of sentence granted, we find he has still not surrendered. Before we proceed to consider his application for further extension of suspension of sentence, we require the appellant to first surrender,” the bench ordered.

The counsel representing Jaideep assured the court that he would surrender by Saturday, after which the court adjourned the matter for hearing next week.

Jaideep had sought the bail extension on the grounds that he has been suffering from oral cancer.

The CBI, however, had told the court that the prescription given by Jaideep in support of his plea was fabricated. It had claimed that his case was not fit for extension of interim bail.

The application claimed that Jaideep was suffering from stage IV oral cancer, a life-threatening condition, and had developed clinical signs of recurrence. The condition required continuous and specialised medical care, it claimed.