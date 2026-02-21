Delhi hotel hires saree-clad AI humanoid robot to welcome summit guests

NEW DELHI: With the five-day summit attracting an elite gathering, Delhi’s luxury hotels have seen a steep rise in tarrif and hospitality services.

A saree-clad humanoid robot named Echo stationed in Shangri-La Eros, a five-star hotel, to welcome guests arriving especially for the summit went above and beyond. It represents cultural aesthetics while focusing on innovation and digitisation.

Along with the hotel’s human staff, the indigenously developed AI-powered robot is enhancing the experience for the delegates with voice interaction and human-like interface.

Echo showcases the capital’s digital prowess, reflecting upon the changing hospitality landscape that is now adopting AI and robotics to create seamless, tech-enabled environments.

“Shangri-La Eros offers a setting where innovation and refined hospitality come together to inspire meaningful dialogue and collaboration. We are proud to support conversations shaping the future of technology and its impact on society. It is a privilege to play a role in hosting this landmark gathering Delhi,” said Abhishek Sadhoo, general manager of the hotel.

Echo has a human-like presence and an expressive LED face. It responds to voice queries creating a seamless first point of contact.