Jamia Millia Islamia launches in-house press to boost faculty publishing, exam security

NEW DELHI: Faculty members at Jamia Millia Islamia will now be able to publish their own books, monographs and other academic works using a newly launched in-house publishing facility, ‘Jamia Press,’ aimed at boosting self-reliant publishing and strengthening examination security on campus.

The university on Friday inaugurated ‘Jamia Press’ at the Office of the Controller of Examinations (CoE), a move that is also expected to streamline the printing of confidential examination material, which earlier often faced delays and heavy pricing due to reliance on external agencies.

The facility was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi in the presence of Controller of Examinations Ahteshamul Haque.

In his address, Prof Haque noted, “The establishment of the ‘Jamia Press’ was necessitated by the growing volume of confidential examination materials, academic publications, prospectuses, reports and research output.” He explained that dependence on external printers had posed logistical challenges and raised concerns over confidentiality, timeliness and cost-effectiveness. “A secure, efficient and self-reliant printing system was essential to meet the university’s expanding needs,” Haque said.

Professor Saima Saeed, Spokesperson of Jamia Millia Islamia, said that while research papers would continue to undergo peer review, the new press would provide faculty members an avenue to publish their own books and creative works. “For research papers, the faculty has to go through the peer review. The ‘Jamia Press’ can help those who want to publish their own books, poetry books, monographs, etc. It is a good avenue. It can be in different languages,” she added.