JJ cluster residents near PM’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence asked to vacate, relocated to Savda Ghevra flats

NEW DELHI: Residents of three Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters near the Prime Minister’s residence located at Lok Kalyan Marg have been issued rehabilitation notices asking them vacate by March 6 and take possession of the flats allotted to them.
As per the notice, the Centre has already allotted permanent houses to the residents of the three slum clusters under the rehabilitation policy at Savda Ghevra in northwest Delhi.
The notice, issued by the Land and Development Office under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, directed people living in Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp near the Race Course Road—now known as Lok Kalyan Marg—to vacate the premises.
The notice stated that the JJ clusters are situated on government land and a joint survey was conducted in January 2024 in coordination with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to determine the eligibility of residents for rehabilitation in accordance with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) policy.
It said the eligibility process has been completed and approved, following which alternative accommodation has been allotted in the Savda Ghevra DUSIB colony.
“A survey was conducted to identify eligible occupants for allotment. After the process was completed, 717 flats were allotted to the residents. A lot of occupants are happy as the government has given them pucca accommodation in Delhi,” said an official.
It may be recalled that eviction notices were also issued to them on October 29 last year, informing them about their allotments and advising them to vacate the existing premises to facilitate relocation.
The matter was challenged in the Delhi High Court, which, in its order dated November 13, 2025, directed compliance with the due process. The notice states that failure to comply would lead to eviction proceedings and removal of structures as per the law.