JJ cluster residents near PM’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence asked to vacate, relocated to Savda Ghevra flats

NEW DELHI: Residents of three Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters near the Prime Minister’s residence located at Lok Kalyan Marg have been issued rehabilitation notices asking them vacate by March 6 and take possession of the flats allotted to them.

As per the notice, the Centre has already allotted permanent houses to the residents of the three slum clusters under the rehabilitation policy at Savda Ghevra in northwest Delhi.

The notice, issued by the Land and Development Office under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, directed people living in Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp near the Race Course Road—now known as Lok Kalyan Marg—to vacate the premises.

The notice stated that the JJ clusters are situated on government land and a joint survey was conducted in January 2024 in coordination with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to determine the eligibility of residents for rehabilitation in accordance with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) policy.