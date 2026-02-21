MCD plans unified policy for RWAs to maintain parks

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee is slated to propose a unified policy allowing resident welfare associations to adopt and maintain parks and green areas under a public-private partnership framework.

This proposal aims to address the ongoing challenges related to park maintenance and manpower shortages, officials said. Currently, the horticulture department maintains over 15,000 parks spread across 5,200 acres, but faces a shortage of malis. Under the new scheme, the RWAs can maintain parks using their own manpower, while the department will cover the maintenance charges, they said.

An official privy to the matter said, “The common policy recommends a monthly financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per acre across all 12 MCD zones, replacing the civic bodies of East, North and South Delhi, respectively. The civic body will also provide free compost from its green waste management centres to the participating resident welfare associations.”

Currently, the eligibility criteria for RWAs include being registered under the Societies Act, having completed more than three years since registration, maintaining a functional bank account, submitting audited financials and activity details from the past year, officials in the know of the matter said.