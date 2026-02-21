No Magic Cure…For Chasing the Perfect Body

For many young adults in India, the fastest route to shedding kilograms isn’t the gym—it’s a pill. Once prescribed for type 2 diabetes, drugs such as Rybelsus, Ozempic and Mounjaro are now at the centre of India’s growing weight-loss market.

When Anoop Kumar, a 27-year-old marketing professional in Delhi, started using Rybelsus, he thought it was just another step in his weight-loss journey. “I started in June and lost 10 kilograms by August,” he says. “Then I relied on self-control, gained the weight back by November, and restarted in December. The side effects have been gastric issues, high acidity, and at one point, it even burnt my throat lining. Bloating is constant. I was aware of the risks—the box comes with a detailed pamphlet, but it still felt like the fastest way to get results.”

What changed most, he says, was his relationship with food: “My cravings became blunt. Food stopped being comfort,” he says.

Stories like Kumar’s are becoming increasingly common. These drugs contain semaglutide and tirzepatide, which are GLP-1 receptor agonists that reduce sugar levels and appetite, say experts. They bring about rapid weight loss that diet and exercise alone often fail to deliver making them especially appealing to young adults.

For Anika Mehta, a 32-year-old software engineer, the pull was as much psychological as physical. “I had been trying to lose weight for years, but nothing worked,” she explains. “Seeing transformations on social media made me feel behind, like everyone else was achieving what I couldn’t. When I heard about these drugs, it seemed like a way to finally take control.”

Why these drugs work

Dr Saket Kant, an endocrinologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi in a conversation with TMS, calls semaglutide and tirzepatide “game-changer drugs.” “Older medications, like Orlistat, could only reduce about 5 per cent of body weight over several months,” he says. “Semaglutide (Ozempic and Rybelsus) can achieve around 16 per cent weight loss, and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) can go over 20 per cent, especially when combined with diet and exercise.”

The science behind it is straightforward. These medications slow gastric emptying, keeping food in the stomach longer, and act on the brain’s appetite centres, reducing cravings for high-calorie foods. The benefits extend to heart health, fatty liver, kidney function, sleep apnea, and mental well-being, say experts.

But these drugs are not a magic cure. “Screening and patient selection are critical,” Dr. Shah warns. Patients with histories of pancreatitis, high triglycerides, thyroid cancer risk may face serious complications. Side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, bloating, and acidity are common, making counselling on small, frequent, non-spicy meals and hydration essential.

Dr Shah’s patients are mostly from the age range 25-45 as they are in the peak of their life and career and hence focusing more on their appearance. Women make 70 per cent of his patients while the remainder are men.

The psychological dimension

The surge in popularity isn’t just medical—it’s deeply tied to self-perception and social pressure. Dr. Parul Adlakha, a senior clinical psychologist (RCI licensed), says low self-esteem, body dysmorphia, and anxiety are major drivers, tells TMS. “Repeated failed attempts at dieting can make these drugs seem like a quick fix,” she explains. Social media intensifies this pressure, constantly promoting idealised, filtered bodies, tying self-worth and social success to appearance.

Psychological dependence can also develop. “Some individuals fear regaining weight and believe medication is the only way to control their bodies,” Dr Adlakha adds. “Even without chemical addiction, eating without the drug can trigger anxiety. If underlying body image issues aren’t addressed, weight-loss medications alone won’t solve the problem.”

Powerful results and pitfalls

According to a report by Business Standard, sales of GLP‑1 weight‑loss therapies in India jumped about 115 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year as new drugs such as Mounjaro and semaglutide variants gained traction.

The ready availability of these drugs in pharmacies has heightened the risk of misuse, with many being sold over-the-counter in violation of regulations.

Both Dr. Kant and Dr. Adlakha emphasize that these drugs should only be taken under medical supervision, preferably with guidance from an endocrinologist or physicians trained in obesity management. Off-label use or self-medication can be dangerous.

Currently priced between R8,000-R11,000 these drugs are expected to become more affordable in the coming months as semaglutide will go off-patent, allowing generics to enter the market and widen access. But Dr. Kant cautions: “The drugs are powerful, but they work best when combined with diet, exercise, and mental health support. Safe and sustainable results depend on both physical and psychological guidance.”

For young adults navigating the pressures of modern body ideals, weight-loss drugs are more than pills, they are a confluence of biology, psychology, and social influence. The story of Kumar and Mehta is not just about lost kilograms, but about how medicine, media, and mindset intersect in the pursuit of the ‘perfect’ body.