Teenager dies after jumping in front of Delhi metro
NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy died by suicide on Friday morning by jumping in front of an incoming metro train at the Uttam Nagar East metro station.
The deceased has been identified as Ashwani Dagar, a resident of Najafgarh who studied at a private coaching institute in Uttam Nagar. He was reportedly distressed over some personal reasons. However, no suicide note was recovered from the scene of the incident.
The police were informed about the incident, which took place at 11.07 am, by the station controller. Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) Kushal Pal Singh said, “Upon reaching the spot, it was found that a person had jumped on a track from Platform No. 1 of Uttam Nagar East metro station and subsequently got crushed under the train that was coming from the Dwarka side. The boy’s body has already been extracted from the track.”
The body of the deceased has been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Ashwani, who had recently completed his Class XII, was undergoing coaching to prepare for competitive exams. The only child of his parents, he was reportedly perturbed by some personal issue, police said. His father is a contractual driver in DTC. An inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been initiated in the matter. The friends and family members of the victim are currently being interrogated, police said.
The incident affected services on the line for a while. Notably, this is not the first such incident involving a student.
Last November, a Class X student of St Columba’s School had died by suicide by jumping from the Rajendra Nagar metro station onto the main road. A suicide note left behind by the boy alleged harassment by his teachers.
Was distressed over personal issue, no note found
