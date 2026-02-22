Delhi High Court directs DDA to clear lawyers’ dues

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to clear longpending professional dues of an advocate along with 9% annual interest, calculated from the date each bill became due. Justice Sachin Datta, while allowing the petition, expressed concern over the conduct of public authorities in withholding payments owed to legal representatives engaged by them.

The Court observed that State instrumentalities are expected to act fairly in their dealings with advocates, noting that failure to do so affects institutional credibility and the lawyer-client relationship. The court clarified that a writ petition under Article 226 is valid for seeking recovery of professional fees from state authorities.

The petitioner had been engaged as Special Counsel in 2013 to represent the ministry and DDA before the National Green Tribunal. While initial payments were made, fees for hearings until November 2016 were not cleared. Despite repeated representations and a legal notice issued in April 2022, the dues were not cleared. Mediation proceedings, comprising 21 sittings, also failed to result in a settlement. The court found the advocate entitled to payment.