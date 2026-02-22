Delivery executive killed after car hits him from behind in west Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old delivery executive was killed after his scooter was allegedly hit by a car from behind in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on Saturday morning, police said.

Tilak Nagar police station received information at 3.26 am regarding an accident near Subhash Nagar Metro red light on Najafgarh Road towards Rajouri Garden.

A car and an electric scooter were found at the spot. The injured man, identified as Hem Shankar, had already been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said. He was a resident of Raghubir Nagar in west Delhi.

He worked for an instant online grocery delivery organisation and used an electric scooter, the officer further said. Preliminary inquiry and eyewitness accounts indicated that a car allegedly rammed the scooter from behind, he said.

The accused driver, Mohit Kumar (27), a resident of Najafgarh, was immediately taken into custody and the offending vehicle has also been seized. The accused works as an MCD contractor, the official said.

An FIR has been registered and further legal action is underway. Police are checking CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the sequence of events. It is also being ascertained whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, officials added.