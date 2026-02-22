Rules soon for transgender welfare in capital

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is expected to notify rules within the next 15 days to bring transgender persons in the national capital under key welfare measures, including the SMILE scheme, Garima Greh shelter homes and Ayushman Bharat TG Plus health coverage, an official said.

According to the official, the proposed rules aim to ensure legal recognition and strengthen access to livelihood support, healthcare, education, rehabilitation and protection against discrimination for transgender persons.

The framework has been aligned with the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and constitutional guarantees of equality and dignity. The draft rules have already undergone a consultation process.

The file for gazette notification has been sent to the lieutenant governor for final approval. Once signed, the rules will be formally notified and implemented across Delhi.

The move follows a November 19, 2025 order issued by the central government directing all states and Union territories to adopt and implement the Transgender Persons Act, 2019 and the accompanying Rules, 2020. The directive seeks to ensure uniform legal recognition, welfare measures and protection from discrimination.