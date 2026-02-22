Sweet tooth and a secret admirer help cops nab mobile snatchers

NEW DELHI: Crime-solving just got a little sweeter. In a clever mix of tech and strategy, the Delhi Police has tracked down a pair of mobile phone snatchers, using nothing more than a chocolate order and a touch of “secret admirer” charm.

The case began on February 9, when two men on a scooter snatched a young woman’s cellphone outside her society as she was booking a cab. They sped off, leaving police with little to go on.

After reviewing CCTV footage and checking multiple suspected areas, including Sangam Vihar and Wazirabad, officers traced a mobile number linked to one of the accused, Mohammad Namir alias Namiruddin.

To zero in on his location, police hatched a sweet plan. They placed a Blinkit order for chocolate under the guise of a secret admirer. DCP (Central) Anant Mittal said that following the delivery partner discreetly led officers straight to Namir. He was arrested in Wazirabad, and his accomplice Faizan was nabbed the same day.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Sameer, the middleman who sold snatched phones. Arrested from Burari on February 17, he was found with a phone full of photos of stolen devices and call recordings with buyers.

Police explained the gang’s method. First, they stole a scooter from Sadar Bazar, then used it to strike at isolated locations. Stolen phones were handed to Sameer and sold via WhatsApp. So far, three mobile phones have been recovered.

In the end, a sweet strategy brought the snatchers down, proving sometimes a little chocolate really can catch the bad guys.