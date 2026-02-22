Trader stabbed to death in Narela, probe on

NEW DELHI: A trader was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Delhi’s Narela area , police said on Saturday. The victim, Ravi, was attacked on Friday evening while returning home after closing his factory.

He was taken to SRHC Hospital in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him dead. Police said Ravi ran a footwear manufacturing unit in the DSIIDC industrial area and was originally from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that he was attacked around 8.30 pm by unknown persons while leaving on a motorcycle. A murder case has been registered at the Narela Industrial Area police station. CCTV footage is being examined and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, police said.