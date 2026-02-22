Youth Congress stir at AI meet inspired by Nepal’s Gen Z protest, court told

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Saturday told a court that the Indian Youth Congress protest at the AI summit was inspired by Nepal’s violent Gen Z movement. The police claimed that there was a larger conspiracy behind the protest at Bharat Mandapam.

A Delhi court on Saturday sent four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers to five-day police custody. Judicial Magistrate Ravi allowed the Delhi Police’s plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused persons.

Police argued that the Congress workers raised anti-national slogans and wore T-shirts with objectionable images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It said that the mobile phones of the accused persons were required to be recovered, and as they were from different states, custodial interrogation was necessary.

The arrested protesters were Krishna Hari, national secretary of Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, IYC state secretary, Bihar; Ajay Kumar, IYC state president, Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana.

Counsel for the police argued it was a “serious” matter and that an attempt was made to stop the police, following which three police officials were injured. The counsel for the accused argued that they were associated with a political party and had exercised their democratic right to peaceful protest.