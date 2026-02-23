Two schools in Delhi receive bomb threat; search operations underway

NEW DELHI: Two schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email on Monday, triggering large-scale search operations by security agencies, officials said.

According to the police, Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School on Lodhi Road received bomb threats.

The administrations of both schools informed the authorities in the morning after receiving the threatening emails, a senior police officer said.

"A bomb threat was received through email at two schools, Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, and Air Force Bal Bharti School, Lodhi Road.

As a precautionary measure, the premises were evacuated and thorough search operations are being carried out," the officer said.

Teams from Delhi Police, the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spots soon after the information was received.

The areas around the schools were cordoned off to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"We are verifying the source of the emails and further investigation is underway. So far, nothing suspicious has been found," the officer added.

The cyber cell has been roped in to trace the origin of the emails and identify the sender. Search operations are underway.