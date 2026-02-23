Clash at JNU after ‘Equality March’ against V-C as ABVP, Left fight it out

NEW DELHI: Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University after a protest march over alleged remarks by Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit escalated into clashes, with Left-affiliated student unions and ABVP accusing each other of triggering the unrest.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) called for an “Equality March” on Sunday night seeking the V-C’s resignation over what it described as “casteist” remarks made during a February 16 podcast. The JNUSU cited comments on the University Grants Commission’s equity regulations.

Left-backed unions said that thousands of students assembled for the march when ABVP members allegedly began pelting stones and bricks at the JNUSU encampment on the SL-SIS lawns. The JNUSU said several “unarmed students” were attacked with sticks, forcing many to take shelter inside the central library and other campus buildings. It alleged that the administration did not engage with protesters and instead permitted ABVP members to confront them.

The ABVP denied the allegations and accused Left unions of orchestrating the violence and attempting to deflect responsibility. Pravin Kumar Piyush, secretary of ABVP’s JNU unit, claimed that 400-500 masked individuals carrying sticks, rods and stones marched from Sabarmati T-Point to the V-C’s residence and later entered school buildings where students were studying.

The administration said it had taken “serious cognisance” of the incident and alleged that students had locked academic buildings and intimidated others into joining stir. Acting on the administration’s complaint, an FIR has been lodged.