Delhi High Court pulls up lawyer over adjournment

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court imposed a fine on a lawyer for failing to give prior intimation to the opposite side’s counsel while seeking an adjournment, observing that such conduct causes inconvenience.

Justice Anish Dayal imposed a cost of Rs 15,000 on the lawyer, stating that the manner of not informing the other side’s counsel was “strongly deprecated”. The order was passed on January 28 after an adjournment request was made on behalf of the respondent’s counsel. The plea was opposed by the petitioner’s counsel, who pointed out that adjournments had also been sought on the previous two dates.

The respondent’s counsel submitted that he had to travel outside Delhi for another matter in a different state. The court noted that the petitioner’s counsel had not been informed of the request in advance.