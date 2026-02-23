Delhi: Temperature to hit 30° by end of this week

NEW DELHI: The maximum temperature range in the national capital is likely to cross 30 degrees Celsius by the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the city’s air quality continues to remain in the “poor” category.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 13 and 15°C, while the maximum temperature is predicted to range between 29 and 31°C.

By the end of this week, the IMD has predicted the maximum temperature to be around 31–33°C.

This comes just days after the city witnessed a significantly hot day on February 16, recording the hottest day of the year so far, with maximum temperatures soaring well above seasonal norms.

Throughout the upcoming week, the IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky with pleasant mist during the night and morning hours.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the city continued to remain poor, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) noting an AQI of 229 as of 4 pm on Sunday.

The CPCB classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, 51–100 as “satisfactory”, 101–200 as “moderate”, 201–300 as “poor”, 301–400 as “very poor”, and 401–500 as “severe”.

A few days back, the Commission for Air Quality Management revoked Stage II restrictions of GRAP in Delhi and other National Capital Region towns following a slight improvement in air quality levels amid changing weather conditions. This was because Delhi had received light rain during that time.