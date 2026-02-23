Delhi’s road safety crisis goes beyond Dwarka incident

A recent road accident in Dwarka put the internet and media channels on fire with mother of the young victim crying her heart out at the possibility of her late son not getting justice. A week earlier, newspapers had come out with a report citing data that Delhi’s lifelines the Ring Road and the Outer Ring were most prone to road crashes.

The city recorded 1500 fatal accidents in 2025. While such a high volume of deaths on the roads just remain part of ‘cold data’, the death on the roads of Dwarka makes a human story. This happened because a mother decided to make a cause and take up the fight for justice.

However, her story cannot be discussed in isolation. The road safety in the national Capital has to be discussed in totality. As mentioned earlier, the overall road safety data shows that a significant portion of road crash fatalities in Delhi happen on high-speed corridors such as Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, with pedestrians and two-wheeler riders among the most vulnerable victims.

According to the police data for 2025, the Ring Road, which loops around central Delhi and connects key localities such as Ashram, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan, Punjabi Bagh and ISBT Kashmere Gate, recorded 130 fatal accidents, making it the most dangerous corridor in the capital. Meanwhile, the Outer Ring Road, a 47-km high-speed six-lane urban ring that passes through areas including Salimgarh Fort near Kashmere Gate, Rohini, IIT Delhi and Nehru Place, saw 113 fatal crashes in the same period.