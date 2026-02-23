ISB celebrates 25 years, highlights research, diversity and global rise

NEW DELHI: The Indian School of Business (ISB) marked its 25th year at The LaLit on February 20, with institutional leaders reflecting on evolving academic priorities, research focus, and the impact of emerging technologies on business education.

Madan Pillutla, Dean and Professor of Organisational Behaviour, spoke about restructuring the institute to better harness knowledge from within and outside the organisation. He noted that a significant portion of ISB’s intellectual capital is not always visible or formally documented, and stressed the importance of generating and disseminating knowledge through human interaction.

He emphasised that a strong focus on research has remained central to ISB since its inception, adding that this emphasis has played a key role in building the institution’s brand and reputation over the years.

Sarang Deo, Professor of Operations, highlighted the growing importance of scientific innovation and rigorous theory in business education. He observed that research in business remains a relatively new and expanding field in India, offering considerable scope for growth. Discussions also focused on the introduction of a family business course aimed at nurturing ethical future business leaders, along with sustained efforts to build more diverse classrooms.