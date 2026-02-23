Midwife Dilemma

It feels like a scene straight out of an old Bollywood film—a stormy night, thunder rolling in the background, a woman crying out in labour, no doctor in sight. Then a neighbourhood “daayi” arrives, slips into the room, and, moments later, comes the announcement “Ladki hui hai” or “Ladka hua hai”.

What sounds cinematic is, ironically, still real in the national capital. Even as Generation Alpha and Beta are being born in an age of apps and AI, some of them are still taking their first breath at home, guided by the steady hands of traditional midwives.

In the narrow lanes and crowded settlements of Delhi, daayis continue to exist quietly, delivering babies and preserving a practice that modern hospitals were supposed to replace but never entirely did.

Into their lives

Seventy-five-year-old Sarwari Begum delivered a baby named Rehmat only four months ago in a kutcha house somewhere in the tight narrow lanes of Trilokpuri. Rehmat has seven other siblings aged 12, 10, 8, 7, 6, 5 and 3, and all of them were safely delivered by her.

“In the past four years, post-Covid, I have delivered 30–35 babies, with no complications and no injections required. All of them are natural births. Now I don’t go out much owing to my illness,” she said. Originally from Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh, Begum had three daughters and three sons, but only two of them survived. She lives with her three grandchildren and a daughter-in-law. To continue the legacy, she taught them the craft of delivering a baby, if not wholly the basics of the craft.