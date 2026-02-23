Pausing with Tyeb Mehta

A modern vision

Mehta was born in Kapadvanj town of Gujarat’s Kheda district in 1925. His early years were spent in the Crawford market neighbourhood of Bombay. Mehta’s family was involved in the film distribution business and owned and operated several cinema halls in Pune. Their work in the film industry introduced him to the world of image-making at a young age. He initially studied cinematography and worked as an assistant film editor before enrolling at the Sir J. J. School of Art in 1947. It was here that he discovered painting and decided to pursue it seriously.

Mehta later became associated with the Progressive Artists' Group, which sought to break from the revivalist nationalism of the Bengal School of Art and create a new visual language for a newly independent India. Over time, Mehta came up with his own distinct style — with minimalist and expressionistic artworks in which sharp diagonals, flat, colourful planes, and figures suspended in motion were key signatures.

Having witnessed the violence of Partition, Mehta was aware of the precarity of life. These intense emotions also show in his artworks. The exhibition features some of his most recognised series, including ‘Falling Figure’, ‘Falling Bird’, ‘Mahishasura’, ‘Kali’, ‘Bull’ and the ‘Diagonal’. Themes of violence, myth and the human condition are common to these works.

The bull, for instance, is described by Karode as a “compulsive image” for the artist. “He was fascinated by its vitality, intensity, plasticity, and fragility.” Mehta started sketching bulls at the Bandra abattoir in the 1950s, and the beast went on to appear throughout his body of work across decades, right up to his final painting, ‘Bulls’, from 2007. Unlike his previous multi-dimensional drawings of the beast, his last painting, created in pitch black, appears on a planar surface — the animal’s body parts scattered across the large canvas.

Other artworks like ‘Falling Figure’ and ‘Falling Bird’, along with the ones inspired by mythology — ‘Mahishasura’, and ‘Kali’ —- shows Mehta as a witness to life and conflict in post-Independence India.