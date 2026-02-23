PM inaugurates Rs 13k crore projects in Meerut

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut and said the BJP’s work culture ensures timely completion of projects once their foundation is laid.

Modi dedicated to the nation the entire 82-km Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, inaugurating the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

The newly inaugurated stretches include the 5-km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and the 21-km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

He said “improved law and order and safer travel” have transformed the region, leading to increased participation of women in various sectors.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the Meerut Metro and the ‘Namo Bharat train’ from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. He said that for the first time, rapid rail and metro services have been launched from the same platform, calling it a glimpse of the connectivity envisioned for a developed India.

“Metro for intra-city travel and modern rapid rail for cleaner, faster mobility together reflect the vision of urban transformation,” Modi said.

“Projects no longer face prolonged delays as in the past,” he said, adding that he had the opportunity to both lay the foundation stone and inaugurate the services.

The Prime Minister also shared feedback from students and other passengers during his metro ride earlier in the day, saying they expressed surprise at the scale and quality of the infrastructure. He said the programme showcased the governance model of the “double-engine government”.