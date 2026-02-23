Two new RRTS corridors likely soon: Manohar Lal Khattar

NEW DELHI: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the proposal for two new rapid rail corridors starting from Sarai Kale Khan is expected to be approved soon.

He said the proposed corridors would significantly enhance regional connectivity and reduce travel time between Delhi and neighbouring states, adding that the expansion would strengthen the high-speed transit network in the National Capital Region.

“One corridor is planned from Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal in Haryana, covering around 125–130 km. Another route is proposed to connect Sarai Kale Khan with Babarpur in Haryana and Neemrana in Rajasthan,” he said at the inauguration of the Sarai Kale Khan station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS).