Drug racket busted, five held with 18L psychotropic pills

NEW DELHI: Delhi police have busted an international drug trafficking gang with alleged ties to the United Kingdom and seized more than 18 lakh psychotropic tablets worth Rs 9 crore. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

The matter dates back to October 7 last year, when the crime branch acted on a tip-off and laid a trap at Mehak Apartment, Madanpur Khadar Extension-I, Sarita Vihar, from where Mohammad Abid (50) was apprehended. As many as 54,000 Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets weighing 14.472 kg were recovered by the police.

During the interrogation, the supply chain of the illegal pharmaceutical network was systematically exposed. Abid disclosed that he had procured the tablets from Javed Khan, his relative and son-in-law. Khan, who was arrested on October 30, named the owner of Prahlad Logistics in Samalka, Sunil Kumar, as his source during questioning.

Sunil Kumar was arrested on November 2 last year and he, in turn, revealed Vishnu Dutt Sharma as the supplier. Sharma, who works as an exporter, was also arrested on November 2. He revealed further links to Vikash Singh alias Ishwar Singh and TC Sedana. Vikash was nabbed on November 6. Proceedings are underway to declare another associate, Naushad alias Bablu, a proclaimed offender.