From 'forced Nikah' notice to full-blown meme fest: How a fake Jamia circular took over social media

NEW DELHI: A fake circular issued in the name of the Jamia Millia Islamia University administration, warning that any couple found together in the campus during the month of Ramzan would be married off on the spot, sparked disbelief and a wave of memes among students.

According to social media posts, the campus environment on Tuesday was about emergency nikahs, imaginary qazi squads and students checking twice before standing next to their partners.

What began as a fabricated "official" notice allegedly issued by Jamia Millia Islamia quickly snowballed into one of the most viral campus memes. The fake circular, dated February 20, 2026, claimed that if any boy and girl were found standing together during the holy month, their marriage would be solemnised immediately. It even warned that violators would have to arrange their own walima (Reception).

The administration, however, clarified that no such order has been issued by the university. It filed a complaint with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell seeking action against the miscreants.

In a circular issued in this regard, Assistant Registrar JMI, said, “It is hereby notified for all concerned that a notification No. C&0-9(2)/R0/2026 dated 20.02.2026, regarding arranging Nikah if any Boy and Girl found standing together during the Holy month of Ramadan is being circulated in the social media, is totally fake and no such notification has been issued by the University Authorities.”