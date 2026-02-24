From 'forced Nikah' notice to full-blown meme fest: How a fake Jamia circular took over social media

NEW DELHI: A fake circular issued in the name of the Jamia Millia Islamia University administration, warning that any couple found together in the campus during the month of Ramzan would be married off on the spot, sparked disbelief and a wave of memes among students.
According to social media posts, the campus environment on Tuesday was about emergency nikahs, imaginary qazi squads and students checking twice before standing next to their partners.
What began as a fabricated "official" notice allegedly issued by Jamia Millia Islamia quickly snowballed into one of the most viral campus memes. The fake circular, dated February 20, 2026, claimed that if any boy and girl were found standing together during the holy month, their marriage would be solemnised immediately. It even warned that violators would have to arrange their own walima (Reception).
The administration, however, clarified that no such order has been issued by the university. It filed a complaint with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell seeking action against the miscreants.
In a circular issued in this regard, Assistant Registrar JMI, said, “It is hereby notified for all concerned that a notification No. C&0-9(2)/R0/2026 dated 20.02.2026, regarding arranging Nikah if any Boy and Girl found standing together during the Holy month of Ramadan is being circulated in the social media, is totally fake and no such notification has been issued by the University Authorities.”
The JMI administration asked students not to take the notification seriously, adding that it had been circulated to malign the image of the university. “Therefore, university administration condemns such notification,” read the circular.
Though the university promptly termed the notification “fake and misleading” social media had already taken it over.
Within hours, Instagram stories were flooded with dramatic reactions. “New attendance policy just dropped,” one student joked.
Another posted, “POV: You asked for class notes and now you’re planning a wedding.” Meme pages edited the notice with exaggerated red stamps and added mock signatures. Some students joked about carrying a “safety cousin” to avoid accidental matrimony.
The humour escalated when similar spoof notices began circulating under the names of other institutions. Versions allegedly from Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Hamdard appeared online, each with tweaked language and changed signatories. One parody introduced a fictional “Ramadan Monitoring Committee.” Another threatened on-the-spot nikah near the library steps.
Amid the frenzy, a student-run page, however, posted a disclaimer, “Before anyone starts looking for a sherwani and booking a walima venue- this is parody and a classic campus meme adapted for the vibes.” That line, too, was screenshotted, reposted and memed.