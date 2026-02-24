Man steals cash, jewellery from live-in partner

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly stealing cash and gold jewellery worth around RS 15 lakh from his live-in partner’s house in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was arrested after a complaint by Arti Sharma, who reported the theft from her Chhatarpur flat on February 16 between 8 am and 8 pm. She stated that gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash were stolen, official said.

Police said a case was registered at Maidan Garhi police station and an investigation was launched. During the probe, a key maker identified the accused as the person who had got a duplicate key made.

Based on this lead and technical surveillance, the suspect was traced to Sangam Vihar and arrested. Police recovered gold jewellery, Rs 4.54 lakh in cash, and the duplicate key from his possession, the officials further said.