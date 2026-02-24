MCD to retire members by lottery; park upkeep plan by RWAs approved

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to retire nine members of its Standing Committee through a draw of lots, a decision discussed during a committee meeting on Monday. As per the provisions governing the Standing Committee, half of its members must retire after completing one year from the date of its constitution. The members due for retirement will be selected through a lottery system, officials said.

At present, the Standing Committee comprises members elected by the full Corporation in meetings held on June 8, 2023, September 26, 2024, and June 3, 2025. It also includes members elected by various ward committees in September 2024 and June 2025.

The Standing Committee is the most powerful statutory body within the MCD, responsible for clearing major tenders, contracts and financial proposals before they are placed before the House.

During the meeting, the committee also approved a key proposal allowing Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to adopt and maintain parks and green areas under a Public-Private Partnership framework.

The proposal aims to address ongoing challenges related to park maintenance and manpower shortages. At present, the horticulture department maintains over 15,000 parks spread across 5,200 acres but faces a shortage of gardeners.