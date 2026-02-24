NorthEast students’ body slams abuse

NEW DELHI: The North East Students’ Society Delhi University (NESSDU) on Monday strongly condemned an alleged incident of racial harassment involving three students from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi and demanded swift, strict action against those responsible.

In a statement, NESSDU said the three women were verbally abused and intimidated on February 19 while an air conditioner was being installed at their rented accommodation in Malviya Nagar. The situation escalated despite the electrician apologising after dust from the installation work accidentally fell onto the lower floor.

A purported video of the confrontation, widely circulated on social media, showed the women allegedly being subjected to racist slurs and derogatory remarks. Some comments included stereotypes and insinuations suggesting they operated a massage parlour—a trope often used to target women from the Northeast.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR under the relevant BNS sections related to outraging a woman’s modesty and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race and other identities. Two individuals, have been named in the complaint, the officials said.