Now, 20 per cent posts of male constables in city police reserved for former Agniveers

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena on Monday announced 20% reservation for former Agniveers in Delhi Police male constable recruitment with exemption from the physical efficiency test and three years of relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit.

The Agniveer scheme was launched in 2022 for the recruitment of Indian youths to serve in the armed forces.

“Delhi L-G VK Saxena has approved an amendment in Rule 9 of Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980, to incorporate provisions for recruitment of ex-Agniveers as male constables (executive),” an official statement said.

The official communication said: “Ex-Agniveers will get 20% reservation in recruitment to the post of constables in Delhi Police. They will also get an exemption from the physical efficiency test and three years of relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit.”

“Further, age relaxation of five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit of 25 years will be given to the candidates of the first batch of the Agniveer scheme,” the statement added.

According to officials, after this amendment, a large number of ex-Agniveers will be eligible for appointment as constables in the Delhi Police. At present, there are 42,451 sanctioned posts of male constables (Executive) in the Delhi Police. Constables are appointed through a direct recruitment process, and the age limit for the same is 18 to 25 years.

The new provisions will ensure that ex-Agniveers have a smoother transition into law enforcement roles, recognising their four-year service in the armed forces. They will get a better chance to serve society due to their prior training and experience, it said.