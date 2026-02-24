Rs 25k prize for helping accident victims in ‘Rah-Veer’ scheme

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to implement the Centre’s ‘Rah-Veer’ scheme in the national capital, under which citizens who assist seriously injured road accident victims will receive a cash reward of Rs 25,000 along with a certificate of appreciation, officials said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the scheme has been introduced to encourage humanitarian action and enable citizens to help accident victims without fear. She noted that the initiative is aimed at motivating people to assist the injured promptly and demonstrate compassion.

The primary objective of the scheme is to ensure that seriously injured road accident victims receive timely medical attention within the ‘golden hour’, which is considered critical for saving lives. Authorities believe that greater public participation can significantly reduce fatalities caused by accidents.

Officials said that many people hesitate to help accident victims due to fear of legal complications or police procedures. However, the scheme seeks to remove such apprehensions by providing legal protection and financial incentives, encouraging citizens to come forward and assist those in need.