Several areas in capital to face water disruptions for 48 hours from Feb 24

NEW DELHI: Several areas in the city will face disruption in water supply for 48 hours from February 25 due to interconnection work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), officials said.

In a statement, the Delhi Jal Board said that the disruption is due to the interconnection of a newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water main at the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (Dwarka WTP).

According to the statement, water supply will remain affected from February 25, 11 am to February 27, 11 am. Among the major areas likely to be affected are Dwarka sub-city, IGI Airport, IICC (Yashobhoomi), Najafgarh town and adjoining areas. Other affected localities include Vijay Enclave, Uttam Nagar group of colonies, Arjun Park and Laxmi Vihar.

The disruption will also impact Mahavir Enclave, Pochanpur, Bharthal, Amberahi Village, Madhu Vihar, Sagar Pur, Kailash Puri, Durga Park, Mangla Puri, Raj Nagar Phase I and II, Bagdola Village, Bijwasan, Dhulsiras and Binda Pur. Additionally, Sewak Park, Bharat Vihar, Sita Puri, Raja Puri, Jiwan Park, Indra Park, Milap Nagar and Chanakya Place will face water supply issues. The list further includes Bajrang Enclave, Maksudabad, Naya Bazar, Vijay Park, Sai Baba Enclave, Nangli Sakrawati Village and Extension, Ranaji Enclave and Shyam Vihar group of colonies.

Residents of Dharampura group of colonies, Roshanpura group of colonies, Deenpur Village, Matiala, Palam, Vishwas Park and Sadh Nagar Part I and II will also be affected. Water supply disruption will extend to Nanhey Park, Bamnoli Village, Shahbad Mohammadpur Village and Kapashera Village as well.

The Jal Board has advised residents to store sufficient water in advance. It added that water tankers will be made available during the shutdown period, and contact numbers have been provided for the same. Officials said the interconnection work is part of infrastructure strengthening measures aimed at improving long-term water supply in the area.