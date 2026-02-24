Shots fired at car of lawyer linked to Lawrence Bishnoi in Delhi, one injured

Unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at a car carrying a lawyer associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Kashmere Gate, here on Tuesday night, injuring one person, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said information about the firing was received around 10 pm.

"We reached the spot immediately. One person was injured and has been hospitalised. He is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition," Banthia said.

Police said five people, including a lawyer associated with Bishnoi's legal team, were travelling in the car when the incident took place near the Marghat Wale Hanuman temple.

According to the occupants of the car, three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire at their vehicle before fleeing the spot.