Taxi body seeks reforms, plans protest on February 28

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transport Association on Monday announced a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on February 28, flagging issues ranging from alleged regulatory gaps to rising compliance costs.

In a statement, the association said it is seeking government intervention to resolve long-pending problems faced by the transport sector. Association president Sanjay Samrat said transporters and drivers across Delhi and neighbouring states—Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Punjab — are facing increasing difficulties due to policy and enforcement-related issues.

Among the key concerns raised is the operation of bike taxis with private number plates in the Delhi-NCR region which the association claims poses safety risks and affects the livelihoods of drivers. The body has also sought regulation of fares charged by app-based aggregators, alleging that commissions have increased while fares remain largely unchanged.