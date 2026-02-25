Assembly premises to improve green cover, solar capacity

NEW DELHI: Marking one year in office, Vijender Gupta on Tuesday outlined a series of reforms aimed at modernising the Delhi Legislative Assembly, describing the past year as one of “reflection and renewed resolve”.

Gupta highlighted key initiatives focused on sustainability, transparency and institutional excellence. Among the major announcements was a 300-kilowatt expansion of the Assembly’s existing solar power capacity and a commitment to increase the green cover on the premises by 20 per cent.

Gupta also announced the introduction of a ‘Best MLA Award’, with details to be unveiled during the upcoming budget session. A political leadership programme aimed at nurturing young leaders is also in the works, reinforcing the Assembly’s push toward transparent and future-ready governance.