Capital warms up as maximum temp soars above 30 °C

NEW DELHI: The maximum temperature in Delhi has soared above 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius by the end of this week, the weather department said.

This comes just two days after the weather department had forecast that the maximum temperature range in the capital may cross 30 degrees Celsius by the end of this week.

The capital witnessed a significantly hot day on February 16, recording the hottest day of the year so far, with maximum temperatures soaring well above seasonal norms.

On Tuesday, Delhi woke up to a warm morning as the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees above the season’s normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature settled at around 31 degrees Celsius, with an otherwise clear sky and mist during the night hours.

Station-wise data showed that Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal. Lodhi Road recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal, while Ridge logged 13.6 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees above normal.

Additionally, Ayanagar recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, the air quality continues to be in the poor category. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.