Lodhi awash in Andean colours with South American artist Jumu’s mural

Latin American markets are a vibrant showcase of colour — of fruits, ponchos, statues, and flowers. In Berlin-based, Latin American artist Jumu’s (Jurena Muñoz Lagunas) canvases on view as part of ‘In Memory of a Totem’, her first solo exhibition in India at Delhi’s Gallery XXL, these colours come alive.

“Memory becomes a living totem”, says the artist with Andean roots. For her, memory becomes a way of carrying forward what risks being erased. She recalls how her grandfather was prevented from learning and speaking Quechua, the language of the South American Indians of Andes. “He forgot the language, and that makes me sad. It could have passed to me — and I could have passed on.”