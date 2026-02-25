Man found dead inside car at mall, no injury mark found

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old man was found dead inside a car parked at a mall in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

No injuries were found on the body and, prima facie, it appeared to be a natural death. Police also recovered asthma-related medicines from inside the vehicle, an official said.

The Police Control Room received information on Monday at 5.55 pm regarding an unconscious person inside a vehicle parked at Star City Mall in Mayur Vihar. A police team was immediately rushed to the spot, an official said.

A senior police officer said that on preliminary inspection, no visible external injury marks were found on the body. The crime team was summoned to the spot and conducted a detailed inspection. A forensic team was also called to lift exhibits from the scene.

CCTV footage of the parking area was analysed, and no suspicious movement or involvement of any person was noticed. According to the CCTV analysis, no movement of the deceased, identified as Narender Kumar, was observed after 12.05 pm, the officer said.

During inspection, certain asthma-related medicines were recovered from his possession. Prima facie, the case appears to be a natural death, police said.

The body has been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for preservation and post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report is received, police said. Further legal proceedings are being carried out as per law.

No suspicious movement noticed in CCTV footage

No injuries were found on the body and, prima facie, it appeared to be a natural death. Police also recovered asthma-related medicines from inside the vehicle, an official said. CCTV footage was analysed, and no suspicious movement or involvement of any person was noticed.