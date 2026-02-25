Pollution body draws NGT ire, told to pay Rs 50K

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for an inordinate delay in transferring funds to the Delhi government’s forest and wildlife department.

Deprecating the “widely prevalent tendency” of non-compliance with orders by “offering lame excuses”, the tribunal stated that the reasons for the delay in the transfer of the amount were “unacceptable”.

DPCC had submitted that the delay was due to the shifting of its office. In November 2023, the NGT instructed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to release Rs 8 lakh to the department of forest and wildlife as environmental compensation from four illegal stone crushing units in Nilothi village.

NGT said non-compliance with the tribunal’s order was an offence, and even the chairman and the member secretary of the DPCC were liable to be prosecuted for such violation.