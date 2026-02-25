Record ridership on Namo Bharat

NEW DELHI: The NCRTC’s Namo Bharat corridor in the National Capital Region recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership on Monday, crossing the one-lakh passenger mark for the first time since operations began.

The surge came on the first full weekday after the inauguration of the remaining sections of the corridor and the launch of the metro system in Uttar Pradesh, signalling a sharp rise in commuter adoption across the NCR.

“With the daily average ridership previously hovering around 60,000, Monday’s figures reflected an increase of nearly 70 per cent, a clear indication that the expanded network has significantly strengthened last-mile and intercity connectivity,” an NCRTC official said.

The underground Begumpul station in Meerut emerged as the busiest on the corridor, recording the highest footfall during the day. Located near the Abu Lane market and key commercial zones, it has quickly evolved into a central mobility hub. Its dual role as an interchange for both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services has made it particularly attractive to daily commuters.