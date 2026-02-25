Record ridership on Namo Bharat

NEW DELHI: The NCRTC’s Namo Bharat corridor in the National Capital Region recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership on Monday, crossing the one-lakh passenger mark for the first time since operations began.
The surge came on the first full weekday after the inauguration of the remaining sections of the corridor and the launch of the metro system in Uttar Pradesh, signalling a sharp rise in commuter adoption across the NCR.
“With the daily average ridership previously hovering around 60,000, Monday’s figures reflected an increase of nearly 70 per cent, a clear indication that the expanded network has significantly strengthened last-mile and intercity connectivity,” an NCRTC official said.
The underground Begumpul station in Meerut emerged as the busiest on the corridor, recording the highest footfall during the day. Located near the Abu Lane market and key commercial zones, it has quickly evolved into a central mobility hub. Its dual role as an interchange for both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services has made it particularly attractive to daily commuters.
Anand Vihar ranked second in ridership, reaffirming its status as a major multi-modal transit hub. The station connects passengers to Anand Vihar Railway Station, the Blue and Pink Lines of the Delhi Metro, Swami Vivekanand ISBT, the UPSRTC bus stand at Kaushambi, and the city bus terminal. Ghaziabad station also recorded heavy commuter movement, benefitting from its strategic location and seamless connectivity to Shaheed Sthal Metro Station on the Red Line via a foot overbridge.
Newly inaugurated stations such as Sarai Kale Khan, Shatabdi Nagar and Modipuram witnessed encouraging footfall from surrounding areas from day one, while New Ashok Nagar maintained steady flow.
On February 22, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated a 5-km stretch from New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan and a 21-km stretch from Meerut South to Modipuram, marking the operationalisation with 15 stations. He also inaugurated the Meerut Metro from Meerut South to Modipuram.