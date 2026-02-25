Teenager killed in cricket brawl in Tilak Nagar, three juveniles held

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old boy was killed after three juveniles allegedly assaulted him in a violent confrontation in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening following a scuffle during a cricket match. The other minor involved later brought his two cousins, after which they allegedly assaulted the victim, who was subsequently declared dead, an official said. According to police, a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old had a quarrel over playing cricket at Woodland Park, which escalated into a physical altercation between them.

“The argument escalated into a scuffle. The 12-year-old later went home and informed his cousins, aged 17 and 13. The three then allegedly went looking for the victim,” a senior police officer said.

“At around 7.22 pm, the three confronted the teenager in the area. A fight ensued during which the boy sustained injuries to his neck and head and fell unconscious. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital by family members and locals, where doctors declared him dead,” a senior official said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and all three juveniles have been apprehended, police said. The victim’s father works as a tea vendor, and the boy had three siblings.

Police said CCTV footage from the area is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events. Children who were present in the park at the time of the scuffle are being questioned to determine the exact cause of the incident. Family members gathered outside the police station, demanding strict action against the accused.