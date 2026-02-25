Uttam Nagar station sees second death on metro track in a month

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man died on Tuesday morning after he allegedly jumped onto the metro tracks at Uttam Nagar East station on the Blue Line, police said.

According to police, information was received from the station controller at 10.12 am regarding a person jumping onto the tracks. Train services on the Blue Line were delayed briefly due to the incident but were later restored.

“The man had climbed down from the platform onto the tracks and was run over. The body was later extracted from the tracks,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh said.

The deceased was identified as Maharaj Singh, a resident of Karauli in Rajasthan. He worked as a house painter and had come to Delhi to attend the wedding of his elder brother’s daughter, who lives in Uttam Nagar, a senior police official said.

“It was revealed that he had been suffering from depression for several years and was undergoing treatment at RML Hospital. He had visited the hospital on Monday for treatment,” the DCP further said.

He is survived by his wife, an 18-year-old daughter, and two sons aged 17 and 20 years.

The body has been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS have been initiated, an official said, adding that family members are being questioned.

This is the second such incident reported at Uttam Nagar East metro station in the past month. Earlier, on Friday, a 17-year-old coaching student died after jumping in front of a metro train at the same station. Police said he was distressed due to personal reasons.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)