10-year-old girl killed in road crash, two others hurt

NEW DELHI: A 10-year-old girl was killed, and two others were injured after a vehicle allegedly hit them in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area early on Wednesday, police revealed.

According to the police, information regarding the accident was received at 12.50 am, following which a team rushed to the scene of the incident and found three injured persons lying on the road.

“All were rushed to GTB Hospital for medical treatment, where the injured girl was declared dead by the doctors,” a police officer said.

The two other injured are currently undergoing treatment, and their condition is stated to be stable. Their statements will be recorded once they are fit, the police added.

A preliminary inquiry suggested that the victims were hit by a vehicle whose driver fled the spot. However, the exact sequence of events is being ascertained, officials said.

The girl’s body has been kept at the mortuary and will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination is conducted, the police said.

Police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is under way.